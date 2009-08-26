Saints release 2008 punter Pakulak; WR Warren also cut

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have waived punter Glenn Pakulak and wide receiver Paris Warren.
Team spokesman Greg Bensel announced the roster moves Wednesday night and said coach Sean Payton would address the matter further after Thursday's practice.
Pakulak played the final eight games of last season with New Orleans, averaging 47.7 yards per punt. However, his status on the team became tenuous in April when the Saints used a fifth-round draft pick on former SMU punter Thomas Morstead.
Warren signed with the Saints in May. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2005 and appeared in eight games in 2006. However, he dislocated his ankle in the 2007 preseason and hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press