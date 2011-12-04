Saints receivers coach set to leave for Tulane

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 12:10 PM

Tulane is expected to hire New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson as its next head coach, the Times-Picayune reported Sunday, citing a source.

Johnson was unavailable for comment with the Saints playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, according to the newspaper. Tulane spokesman Roger Dunaway announced that the school will have a news release Monday morning but he did not elaborate, according to the paper.

Saints coach Sean Paytonackowledged the hire on Monday.

Johnson's status with the Saints beyond the Lions' game was unknown.

Bob Toledo resigned Oct. 18 as coach at Tulane, which hasn't had a winning season since 2002. Offensive line/co-offensive coordinator Mark Hutson finished a 2-11 season.

Johnson, who was born in New Orleans and is an original member of Payton's staff, was an assistant at the University of Miami when the school won its 2001 national title. Before that, he was at San Diego State for five years, where he helped recruit New Orleans native Marshall Faulk.

Payton was effusive in his praise for Johnson in an interview last week with the newspaper.

"First off, he's an extremely hard worker," Payton told the newspaper last Wednesday. "He's very smart. The question with Curtis is not if he's going to be a head coach, the question is when. He's going to have a lot of opportunities.

"I've said this before, it's a great reflection on the organization and who we're hiring, but he's been a big part of our success offensively and an important part of our staff beginning here in '06. ... I think that opportunity is going to come sooner than later for him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Zach Wilson presented 'great opportunity' as Jets turn the page after Aaron Rodgers' injury

The New York Jets are turning the page after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending and are looking to Zach Wilson. Judy Battista surveys the state of the team less than 48 hours after it had both a huge win -- and loss.
news

Aaron Rodgers 'heartbroken' after season-ending Achilles injury, vows return: 'I shall rise yet again'

The football world has had nearly 48 hours to process what happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That was enough time for Rodgers to craft a response of his own after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his Jets career.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow jokes struggles in loss to Browns led to new haircut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's performance in Cincinnati's 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was out-of-character, and apparently, one way Burrow has tried to remedy last week's issues is with a fresh haircut ahead of this week's practices.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield decoded Minnesota's defense in Week 1 comeback win

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s game turned almost instantly Sunday in Minneapolis. One of his teammates offered a good reason for the shift Wednesday.