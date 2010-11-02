Saints ready to take on Panthers

Drew Brees leads the NFC in passing.
(Bill Haber / Associated Press)
The storyline
You would have to think the Saints have already filled their quota of 'whoops' games (Cleveland and Arizona), and will put a stranglehold on this one with NFC victories at a premium now.
Why you should watch
Reggie Bush and Pierre Thomas are getting closer to a return for the Saints, and at least one of them could be back for this game. The Saints offense has not been the same, and this could be a rare opportunity for the defense to gamble some with a lead.
Did you know?
Jonathan Vilma leads the Saints with 50 tackles. ... New Orleans' Marques Colston has at least five catches in four consecutive games. ... Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams averages 119.8 rushing yards per game against the Saints. ... Carolina's Matt Moore has won five of seven career starts at home.