Saints reach terms with Nicks

JACKSON, Miss. -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with fifth-round draft choice Carl Nicks on Wednesday, leaving only top pick Sedrick Ellis and second-round choice Tracy Porter unsigned on the eve of training camp.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Nicks, an offensive lineman, signed a three-year contract. He did not disclose financial terms.
Nicks, who is 6-foot-5, 343 pounds and can play guard or tackle, was picked 164th overall out of Nebraska, where he started 11 games in 2007. He played in 23 games for the Cornhuskers after transferring from Hartnell Junior College in Salinas, Calif.
Nicks was the first of two fifth-round choices the Saints had in last spring's draft, followed by defensive tackle DeMario Pressley. Also signed last week were kicker Taylor Mehlhaff, a sixth-round pick, and wide receiver Adrian Arrington, who was taken in the seventh round.
Saints officials could not immediately say whether Ellis, a defensive tackle out of Southern California, and Porter, a cornerback out of Indiana, would be ready for the opening practice of training camp at Millsaps College on Thursday morning.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press