Saints reach terms with Nicks

Published: Jul 23, 2008 at 11:49 AM

JACKSON, Miss. -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with fifth-round draft choice Carl Nicks on Wednesday, leaving only top pick Sedrick Ellis and second-round choice Tracy Porter unsigned on the eve of training camp.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Nicks, an offensive lineman, signed a three-year contract. He did not disclose financial terms.

Nicks, who is 6-foot-5, 343 pounds and can play guard or tackle, was picked 164th overall out of Nebraska, where he started 11 games in 2007. He played in 23 games for the Cornhuskers after transferring from Hartnell Junior College in Salinas, Calif.

Nicks was the first of two fifth-round choices the Saints had in last spring's draft, followed by defensive tackle DeMario Pressley. Also signed last week were kicker Taylor Mehlhaff, a sixth-round pick, and wide receiver Adrian Arrington, who was taken in the seventh round.

Saints officials could not immediately say whether Ellis, a defensive tackle out of Southern California, and Porter, a cornerback out of Indiana, would be ready for the opening practice of training camp at Millsaps College on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Former 'Purple People Eater' Doug Sutherland passes away at 73

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman and "Purple People Eater" Doug Sutherland has passed away at 73. Sutherland appeared in three Super Bowls and made 96 starts for the Vikings over the course of his 12-year career.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 5

Damiere Byrd is headed to Atlanta. The wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Falcons, who will be his fifth team in as many seasons.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta 'definitely concerned' with secondary depth ahead of 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens believe the return of DBs Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters can help the team return to the playoffs in 2022. GM Eric DeCosta recognizes the team has "a lot of work to do" to capitalize on newly healthy players as it looks to bolster the defense through later waves of free agency and the upcoming draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW