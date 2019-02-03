 Skip to main content
Saints re-signing defensive coordinator Dennis Allen

Published: Feb 03, 2019 at 09:25 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Dennis Allen is staying in New Orleans.

The Saints defensive coordinator is expected to receive a new deal with the organization, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday.

Allen was slated to be a free agent after this season and had interviewed for the vacant Miami Dolphins head coaching job earlier this year. Allen's name had also been thrown around as a potential candidate for defensive coordinator on Zac Taylor's Cincinnati Bengals staff.

The 46-year-old Allen has overseen defensive coordinating duties in New Orleans since 2015. Since 2006, he has held a position on Sean Payton's Saints staff for all but four seasons. After wallowing as one of the league's worst units in 2015 and 2016, the Saints' defense has improved mightily over the last two seasons, ranking 14th in both points and yards allowed in 2018.

