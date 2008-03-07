Saints re-sign tight end Miller

The team announced Miller's re-signing on Friday but did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Miller, who is 6-foot-3, 252-pounds, has played eight NFL seasons and has been with the Saints since 2006. He's caught 155 career passes for 1,669 yards with nine touchdowns.
Since joining New Orleans, Miller has started nine of 26 games and caught 41 passes for 457 yards. His highlight with the team was a 57-yard reception last season that set up a touchdown in a victory over Jacksonville.
The signing means the Saints have two proven tight ends in Miller and Mark Campbell, who spent last season on injured reserve.
Johnson, who played receiver at Yale before switching to tight end in the NFL, led San Francisco in receiving yards back in 2004, when he had 82 catches for 825 yards, including a pair of touchdowns. However, he missed all of 2005 with a torn foot muscle. In 2006, he had to compete for playing time with 49ers top draft choice Vernon Davis and then missed the last three games of the season with strained knee.
He played in 14 games for New Orleans last season, catching 48 passes for 378 yards and two touchdowns.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press.