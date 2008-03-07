Saints re-sign tight end Miller

Johnson, who played receiver at Yale before switching to tight end in the NFL, led San Francisco in receiving yards back in 2004, when he had 82 catches for 825 yards, including a pair of touchdowns. However, he missed all of 2005 with a torn foot muscle. In 2006, he had to compete for playing time with 49ers top draft choice Vernon Davis and then missed the last three games of the season with strained knee.