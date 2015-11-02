Around the NFL

Saints RB Khiry Robinson fractured tibia, season over

Published: Nov 02, 2015 at 06:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Khiry Robinson's season is over.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Monday that the running back had surgery on a tibia fracture Sunday night. Robinson was carted from the field during the second quarter of Sunday's 52-49 win over the New York Giants.

"His season has come to an end," Payton said.

The bruising back rushed 56 times for 180 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns for the season and had seen an uptick in snaps in recent weeks prior to the injury.

Robinson's injury leaves the Saints with starter Mark Ingram, C.J. Spiller and rookie Marcus Murphy in the backfield. The Saints worked out Trent Richardson and Travaris Cadet among others on Monday, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, with the expectation they will sign one.

Payton didn't give an indication as to how the Saints plan to adjust the running back rotation sans Robinson, who averaged 18.1 snaps per game prior to Sunday.

Spiller could see an uptick in snaps, but the Saints have been careful with the veteran coming off an injury. Spiller has averaged 16.7 snaps a game and hasn't seen more than 21 plays in any of his seven contests this season.

Ingram will likely have to carry a heavier load with Robinson gone and should be in line for more goal line work.

Murphy has played only special teams this season, but Payton suggested he could see time as a backup.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns RT Jack Conklin out for 2023 season with torn ACL

All-Pro RT Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL in Cleveland's Week 1 win over Cincinnati and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL community remembers, pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

On the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that forever changed our country, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo wins over teammates in debut with Raiders: 'He's a dog'

Orchestrating the 12th fourth-quarter comeback of his career on Sunday, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo endeared himself to his new teammates with a gritty road win in Denver.
news

Damar Hamlin expected to be healthy inactive in Bills' season opener vs. Jets on 'Monday Night Football'

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s inspirational return for the 2023 season will be put on hold. The Bills safety is expected to be inactive tonight as a healthy scratch versus the Jets, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
news

Nick Sirianni will 'definitely re-evaluate' preseason plans after Eagles' sluggish offensive start vs. Pats

After watching his offense start the season sluggish, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said following Sunday's 25-20 win over New England that he wishes he would have played ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ and his starters during the preseason.
news

Nick Bosa: Brock Purdy 'shut some haters up' in 49ers' blowout of Steelers 

﻿Brock Purdy﻿'s first game back following offseason elbow surgery went about as well as the 49ers could have hoped, handing Mike Tomlin the worst home loss in his career with a 30-7 beatdown of the Steelers.
news

'Skunked' Giants embarrassed by 40-0 loss to Cowboys on opening night

The Giants came up small Sunday night, getting shellacked 40-0 by the Cowboys in a streaking rain at MetLife Stadium. There was no sugarcoating the loss for Big Blue coach Brian Daboll. "We just got skunked here, 40 to nothing," he said after the game.
news

HC Mike McCarthy on Cowboys' statement-making 40-0 win: 'We know where we want to go'

After a 40-0 shellacking of the New York Giants to open up the season, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said "We know where we want to go. I feel like we are fully capable and have an understanding of how to get there. But it's a long journey."
news

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill put up historic Week 1 numbers to rally Dolphins past Chargers

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ and the Miami Dolphins aren't going to lose many track meets. They didn't on Sunday, as Tagovailoa returned to action, Hill reaffirmed his status as one of league's most dangerous gamebreakers and the two combined for some historic numbers in Miami's 36-34 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Jordan Love on leading Packers to ninth straight win over Bears: 'Obviously, that was the plan for us'

On the eve of his first game as the official QB1 of the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love visualized leaving Soldier Field victorious against the Chicago Bears. Three touchdowns, 245 yards and a sterling performance later, Love did just that.
news

Tom Brady honored at halftime of Patriots' loss to Eagles, will be inducted into team Hall of Fame in June 2024

The Patriots held a special ceremony honoring Tom Brady during halftime of the team's season-opening loss to the Eagles, and there wasn't an empty seat as Brady addressed the packed crowd at Gillette Stadium.