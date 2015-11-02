Saints RB Khiry Robinson fractured tibia, season over

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Monday that the running back had surgery on a tibia fracture Sunday night. Robinson was carted from the field during the second quarter of Sunday's 52-49 win over the New York Giants.
"His season has come to an end," Payton said.
The bruising back rushed 56 times for 180 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns for the season and had seen an uptick in snaps in recent weeks prior to the injury.
Robinson's injury leaves the Saints with starter Mark Ingram, C.J. Spiller and rookie Marcus Murphy in the backfield. The Saints worked out Trent Richardson and Travaris Cadet among others on Monday, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, with the expectation they will sign one.
Payton didn't give an indication as to how the Saints plan to adjust the running back rotation sans Robinson, who averaged 18.1 snaps per game prior to Sunday.
Spiller could see an uptick in snaps, but the Saints have been careful with the veteran coming off an injury. Spiller has averaged 16.7 snaps a game and hasn't seen more than 21 plays in any of his seven contests this season.
Ingram will likely have to carry a heavier load with Robinson gone and should be in line for more goal line work.
Murphy has played only special teams this season, but Payton suggested he could see time as a backup.