Saints RB Ivory walking, hoping to run after foot surgery

Published: Mar 28, 2011 at 04:01 AM

New Orleans Saints running back Chris Ivorytold The Times-Picayune on Sunday that he is able to walk on his own following lisfranc surgery and hopes to start running again in a month.

The procedure -- which corrects a small joint in the middle of the foot -- was performed in January by Dr. Robert Anderson, the specialist based in Charlotte, N.C.

"They went in and put a screw through one of my bones, and, I believe, they connected it with my next toe," Ivory said. "That's supposed to help it align, to line the bones and the ligaments back up, and at my last checkup everything was aligned perfectly.

"Right now I'm still rehabbing, and it has gotten a lot better. I'm to the point now where I can put a little more pressure on it, but that pressure is still -- I'm still hesitant to put a lot on it, to where it's like I'm walking normal. I still have a little ways to go."

The Saints hope for a clear bill of health from Ivory, who appeared in 12 games for the Saints, but was inactive for four and battled a variety of injuries during the season.

He still rushed for a team-leading 716 yards, but was placed on injured reserve in January after injuring his foot against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17.

