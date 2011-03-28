Saints RB Ivory walking, hoping to run after foot surgery

New Orleans Saints running back Chris Ivorytold The Times-Picayune on Sunday that he is able to walk on his own following lisfranc surgery and hopes to start running again in a month.
The procedure -- which corrects a small joint in the middle of the foot -- was performed in January by Dr. Robert Anderson, the specialist based in Charlotte, N.C.
"They went in and put a screw through one of my bones, and, I believe, they connected it with my next toe," Ivory said. "That's supposed to help it align, to line the bones and the ligaments back up, and at my last checkup everything was aligned perfectly.
"Right now I'm still rehabbing, and it has gotten a lot better. I'm to the point now where I can put a little more pressure on it, but that pressure is still -- I'm still hesitant to put a lot on it, to where it's like I'm walking normal. I still have a little ways to go."
He still rushed for a team-leading 716 yards, but was placed on injured reserve in January after injuring his foot against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17.