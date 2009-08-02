Saints RB Bush practices after off day intended to keep him rested

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush returned to practice Sunday and said he feels fine.

Saints coach Sean Payton said keeping Bush out of a practice Saturday was part of a plan to give the star running back intermittent rest to improve his chances for remaining healthy throughout the season.

Bush had surgery in December to repair torn cartilage in his left knee, but he has practiced vigorously when coaches have let him. He even had a 60-yard touchdown catch during Sunday's seven-on-seven drills.

Bush said he sees this season as a test of his durability. He also said he expects to be fine and won't protest Payton giving him some practices off during camp if it helps keep him on the field during the season.

