Saints RB Betts out for season; veteran LB Mitchell signed

Published: Dec 08, 2010 at 05:55 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints placed veteran running back Ladell Betts on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday and added veteran linebacker Kawika Mitchell to their roster.

Betts joined the Saints during training camp and was cut before the regular season, but the team brought him back after Reggie Bush broke a bone in his lower right leg in Week 2.

Betts played in eight games, gaining 150 yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns. He also had 23 catches for 141 yards. Betts sat out the past two games with a neck injury, and now Bush is back and running back Pierre Thomas appears ready to return.

Mitchell has played seven NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. He has 487 tackles, 12 sacks and six interceptions in his career.

