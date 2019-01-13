Saints' Rankins believed to have suffered torn Achilles

The New Orleans Saints played the bulk of their Divisional Round win over the Philadelphia Eagles without a key member of their defensive line, and they will have to do for the remainder of the season, however long that is.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was carted off the field in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury. Teammates consoled him, and Rankins was shaking his head as he entered the tunnel area.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Rankins is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles tendon, per a source informed of the initial diagnosis. If so, Rankins' season would be over.
Rankins, who totaled eight sacks this past regular season, is a big reason why the Saints were one of the league's top run defenses and ranked fifth in the league in sacks with 49. Third-year pro David Onyemata replaced Rankins in the lineup.
Guard Brandon Brooks was carted off the field with a leg injury a few plays after Rankins left the game. The Eagles ruled him out for the game in the third quarter.
A source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Brooks' injury is "serious" and the guard is out indefinitely. There is no timetable yet for his return. Brooks tweeted after the game the he tore his Achilles.
Left tackle Jason Peters (back) left the game in the second half and did not return.