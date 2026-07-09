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Saints QB Tyler Shough on WR Jordyn Tyson: 'He's kind of just like an elite hooper'

Published: Jul 09, 2026 at 06:47 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The New Orleans Saints drafted receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round, a high-talent player who was plagued by injuries during his college run, to give Tyler Shough a dynamic pairing with the rookie and veteran Chris Olave.

Tyson's dynamic upside complements Olave's do-it-all ability, giving the second-year quarterback two receivers who can win one-on-one matchups and bust up zone coverages.

During a recent episode of the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast, Shough glowed about Tyson's athleticism and what that can bring to the Saints offense.

"I mean his brother's an NBA player for the Cavs, Jaylen," Shough said. "He's kind of just like an elite hooper. Like he's just going to go; he's going to hoop regardless. Like he's going to go jump out the gym on somebody. He's going to get open in the most crazy way, but he's also kind of got this grittiness to him that I feel like not a lot of people give him credit for."

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Few questioned Tyson's ability to make plays on the field. At Arizona State, the wideout was a dynamo, with twitchy athleticism that allowed him to make jaw-dropping plays. The concern entering the NFL was mainly about his injury history, which included a significant knee injury (ACL, MCL, PCL), a broken collarbone, an ankle injury and, most recently, a lingering hamstring issue. Tyson missed multiple games in each of his four college seasons.

Shough likened Tyson's injury issues to his own coming out of college.

"I had some connections at Arizona State who said great things about him and his journey," he said. "He had been injured quite a few times. You know, we've both broken collarbones. He's had a knee, you know; he was battling kind of a hammy there at the end of the year. And that was kind of the story of me coming out of the draft was I had some injuries in the past, and I was like, man, screw this. I'm just going to go out there and be myself. And I feel like that's the best part about him. Getting to know him is that he's just one of one person, and you know, obviously kind of getting to work with him in camp as we kind of continue to go forward is going to be even more exciting."

If Tyson and Olave, who has his own injury questions, stay healthy, the Saints offense has the chance to be much more dynamic in Kellen Moore's second season.

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