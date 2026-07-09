Saints QB Tyler Shough on WR Jordyn Tyson: 'He's kind of just like an elite hooper'

"I had some connections at Arizona State who said great things about him and his journey," he said. "He had been injured quite a few times. You know, we've both broken collarbones. He's had a knee, you know; he was battling kind of a hammy there at the end of the year. And that was kind of the story of me coming out of the draft was I had some injuries in the past, and I was like, man, screw this. I'm just going to go out there and be myself. And I feel like that's the best part about him. Getting to know him is that he's just one of one person, and you know, obviously kind of getting to work with him in camp as we kind of continue to go forward is going to be even more exciting."