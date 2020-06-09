Around the NFL

Saints' Jameis Winston promises his career is far from finished

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In a span of six months, Jameis Winston went from franchise quarterback on the hot seat, to the butt of interception jokes, to the abyss of a forgotten player.

Winston's rookie contract -- you know, the one he signed as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft -- expired and barely made so much as a ripple in the offseason waters. After all, Tom Brady was headed to Tampa; why should anyone think about who he was replacing?

Quietly, Winston moved northwest to New Orleans and signed a one-year deal that pays him around the same amount as Brian Hoyer, Geno Smith and Mike Glennon. In fact, the two backups to Brady in Tampa (Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin) make more on average than Winston will in New Orleans. The whole experience has placed Winston at a fork in the road -- either he fades into the ether that has consumed many disappointments of the past, or his path back to stardom begins now.

"My entire life, I've been a winner," Winston told B/R Mag's Ty Dunne. "Little League football. Middle school. High school. College. Obviously, the NFL is a little more difficult. But I've been a winner. I don't want to be viewed as a loser. It's going to come. It's going to happen. This is something I've been fighting for my entire life. Building up to this.

"If people think I'm just going to lay down and give up because of a few losing seasons, that's never going to be the case."

Winston's journey back to a starting gig in the NFL isn't impossible to chart. Teddy Bridgewater just completed a similar rise back to QB1 by doing what Winston aims to do: Learn under Sean Payton and behind Drew Brees, rise to the occasion when his number is called and turn that into a handsome payday and new job with a needy team elsewhere. In order to take advantage of a potential opportunity, Winston needs to be better. He's doing so by changing his diet (he went vegan), getting his eyesight fixed and focusing on making less mistakes, as detailed in Dunne's excellent feature.

That's the rub with Winston more than anything: He simply turns the ball over too much. Winston is the quarterback who broke 5,100 passing yards in 2019 and also became the founding member of the 30-30 Club -- 30 touchdowns (33) and 30 interceptions thrown in one season. Winston is the quarterback who attempts a pass in the red zone while parallel with the earth beneath him. He's also the quarterback with a career passer rating of 86.9, a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 121-88 and nearly 20,000 career passing yards in just five seasons.

The numbers -- beyond that interception total in 2019 -- say Winston deserves another shot. The league's ever-churning set of 32 rosters might soon dictate he receives that shot. But for now, his best chance is to make the most of sharing a meeting room with Brees. "This is not over for me," Winston assured Dunne.

And when he does take the field?

"Expect to see the national championship, Rookie of the Year, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback being the best version of himself, taking care of the football, bombing the ball down the field, throwing touchdown after touchdown, leading the pack and being cool as the other side of the pillow," Winston said.

Related Content

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Gronk, Bucs replace Tampa high school's football gear lost in fire

A fire at Blake High School in Tampa Bay destroyed nearly all the football team's equipment last month. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, with help from the Bucs Foundation, is stepping in to help.
Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick
news

Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said during a Tuesday morning appearance on CBS that the NFL still needs to acknowledge Colin Kaepernick.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

Dalvin Cook holdout would be 'virtually prohibitive' for RB 

The current CBA seriously discourages a player like Dalvin Cook from entering a holdout because it can directly affect his ability to reach unrestricted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Panthers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tre Boston encouraged by changed Panthers organization

The veteran safety and his Carolina teammates exercised their right to protest peacefully last week. It was a far cry from where he and his fellow Panthers found themselves in 2016.
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, NFL vice president Troy Vincent speaks to the media during an owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Fla. Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the NFL draft in three weeks. The Associated Press on TuesdayMarch 31, 2020, obtained the letter sent by the league's football operations chief to prospective early selections in the draft, which will be held remotely on April 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent calls on star players to put 'words into actions'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Troy Vincent said he appreciated Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement decrying systematic oppression of black people and hopes players continue to use their voice to push the conversation.
Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday
news

Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday

Todd Gurley agreed to terms with the Falcons more than two months ago, but the NFL stopped player physicals and closed club facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs
news

Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs

Carlos noted that "everybody knows" Chris Carson is Seattle's starter if he's healthy. The admission he's playing for second won't stop the running back from aiming higher.
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Tennessee won 43-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Browns TE David Njoku: 'If I can stay healthy, the sky is the limit'

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku only played in four games last season due to a wrist injury. However, the former first-round pick is now healthy and aiming for a bounce-back season.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints beat the Titans 38-28. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas partners with RIP Medical Debt

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt and made a donation that will wipe out approximately $2.3 million in medical debt for economically challenged families in the greater New Orleans area.
A general view of Heinz Field at midfield prior to an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Steelers plan to hold 2020 training camp at Heinz Field

In light of the new NFL protocols established due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their training camp will be held at their home stadium.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) sets up to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Reich: Jacoby Brissett handling QB situation like a 'complete pro'

Colts coach Frank Reich talked with reporters Monday and said that former starter Jacoby Brissett is handling Philip Rivers' arrival to Indianapolis like "a complete pro."
