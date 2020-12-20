Saints QB Jameis Winston placed on reserve/COVID list

Jameis Winston will not be a part of Drew Brees﻿' return Sunday.

Winston has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list less than two hours before his Saints face the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported. Taysom Hill will serve as the backup to Brees, per Wyche.

Winston was a high-risk close contact of COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

No other Saints players landed on the list Sunday.

Hill had started New Orleans' last four games at quarterback in place of Brees, who was out due to injury. Winston was initially thought to be first in line to replace Brees, but coach Sean Payton opted for his veteran who usually carried the ball more than he threw it in a game.