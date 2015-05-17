Saints QB Garrett Grayson star-struck by Drew Brees

The New Orleans Saints might have drafted their eventual successor to Drew Brees when they snagged Garrett Grayson in the third round of the NFL draft earlier this month.
First, however, the rookie will have to get past being star-struck by his teammate.
"He introduced himself to me. When I went up and met him, it was like, 'Holy cow, that's Drew Brees,'" Grayson said after rookie minicamp on Saturday, per The Times-Picayune. "It's still kind of like the deer in the headlights. It's a dream come true for me to be able to have this opportunity to learn from one of the best quarterbacks of all time."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported as early as last November that the Saints planned to use a high draft pick on a quarterback they can start grooming to eventually replace the 36-year-old Brees.
Grayson admitted he has a lot to learn and planned to tweak his mechanics.
"As a competitor, I always say I want to play right away," Grayson said. "But that's something I said through the process. I told all the teams I met with, I have no problem sitting and learning from a guy like Drew Brees."
Coach Sean Payton praised Grayson's decision making, arm strength, intelligence and "very accurate" passing during the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Lindsay Rhodes to discuss the Patriots' response in the "Deflategate" saga and the latest names revealed on the "The Top 100 Players of 2015" countdown. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.