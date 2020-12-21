Saints QB Drew Brees not 100 percent, 'but I'm on my way' after loss to Chiefs

﻿Drew Brees﻿ was able to laugh following Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The New Orleans Saints QB, who returned to the lineup Sunday after missing four games after suffering 11 broken ribs and a lung injury, let out a big chuckle when asked if he was 100 percent.

"No," Brees responded, via Mike Triplett of ESPN, "but I'm on my way."

The future Hall of Fame QB struggled early in his return to the lineup. Brees began the heavyweight bout 0-of-6 passing with an INT. It marked the most pass attempts prior to his first completion in his career -- his previous most was four.

Brees bounced back to throw three TDs as the Saints clawed their way back from a 14-point hole and hung around late.

"I'll be honest. I think there's some things that I'm still kind of working on. But it is what it is," Brees said of his return from injury.

Brees completed 15 of 34 passes for 234 yards, the three scores and one INT. The 41-year-old has played in 285 career games. The 44.1 completion percentage Sunday marked just the eighth time in his career he's completed 50 percent or fewer of his passes in a game. It was the first time since Week 6, 2013 (2,625 days ago).

It didn't help that Brees' receiver corps is decimated. Michael Thomas and ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ were placed on IR over the weekend. Then Tre'Quan Smith left Sunday's with an ankle injury.

"It wasn't real efficient, obviously, in the passing game," Brees said. "I'd say that was a combination of forcing some things down the field instead of just taking a completion underneath, there were some miscues and they hit us with some looks defensively where you just have to throw the ball away."