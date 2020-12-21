Around the NFL

Saints QB Drew Brees not 100 percent, 'but I'm on my way' after loss to Chiefs

Published: Dec 21, 2020 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Drew Brees﻿ was able to laugh following Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The New Orleans Saints QB, who returned to the lineup Sunday after missing four games after suffering 11 broken ribs and a lung injury, let out a big chuckle when asked if he was 100 percent. 

"No," Brees responded, via Mike Triplett of ESPN, "but I'm on my way."

The future Hall of Fame QB struggled early in his return to the lineup. Brees began the heavyweight bout 0-of-6 passing with an INT. It marked the most pass attempts prior to his first completion in his career -- his previous most was four.

Brees bounced back to throw three TDs as the Saints clawed their way back from a 14-point hole and hung around late.

"I'll be honest. I think there's some things that I'm still kind of working on. But it is what it is," Brees said of his return from injury.

Brees completed 15 of 34 passes for 234 yards, the three scores and one INT. The 41-year-old has played in 285 career games. The 44.1 completion percentage Sunday marked just the eighth time in his career he's completed 50 percent or fewer of his passes in a game. It was the first time since Week 6, 2013 (2,625 days ago).

It didn't help that Brees' receiver corps is decimated. Michael Thomas and ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ were placed on IR over the weekend. Then Tre'Quan Smith left Sunday's with an ankle injury.

"It wasn't real efficient, obviously, in the passing game," Brees said. "I'd say that was a combination of forcing some things down the field instead of just taking a completion underneath, there were some miscues and they hit us with some looks defensively where you just have to throw the ball away."

The loss puts the Saints a game and a half behind Green Bay with two to play for the top seed in the NFC and the only postseason bye. Despite the loss at less than full strength, the Saints showed they can go toe-to-toe with the best in the NFL. The next two weeks are about getting as healthy as can be for a postseason run.

Related Content

news

Lions fire special teams coach Brayden Coombs

The Detroit Lions announced they have fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.
news

Elliott: Tony Pollard proves 'super explosive' in expanded role for Cowboys

Tony Pollard got his first chance at a full-time role, and the dynamic Cowboys RB didn't disappoint in Sunday's 41-33 victory over the 49ers.
news

Carolina Panthers fire general manager Marty Hurney

The second Marty Hurney era is over in Charlotte. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they fired their general manager.
news

What to watch for in Steelers-Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'

When the Bengals (2-10-1) last toppled the Steelers (11-2) in 2015, Ben Roethlisberger was on his way to a fourth Pro Bowl appearance while Ryan Finley was a redshirt sophomore at Boise State.
news

Early expectation is Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip/ankle) could be back for playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was injured late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 32-29 win over the Saints. The injury is likely to keep him out at least until the postseason, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Baker Mayfield 'outstanding' in leading Cleveland Browns to 10th win of season

The third-year quarterback completed 27-of-32 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in leading Cleveland to an easy 20-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 15 recap

The Around The NFL crew -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- recaps all the games from Week 15.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts wows with 4 TDs in loss; Doug Pederson mum on starter

Though the Eagles lost to the Cardinals on Sunday, Jalen Hurts looked stellar in a four-TD showing. But, for another week in a row, head coach Doug Pederson didn't name a starting QB for the week ahead. That should come Monday. 
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (leg/hip) to be further evaluated after exiting late vs. Saints

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced following Kansas City victory over the Saints that rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire is being further evaluated after exiting late in the contest with a leg/hip injury.
news

Sean McVay: Rams' loss to Jets 'embarrassing,' 'humbling'

The Rams suffered perhaps the most unexpected defeat of the season, dropping a home game to the previously winless Jets, 23-20. It was a result that immediately produced a gamut of emotions for the NFC contenders.
news

Saints DE Cam Jordan ejected after throwing punch in loss to Chiefs

Afte initially being flagged for unnecessary roughness, Saints DE Cam Jordan was ejected for punching Chiefs lineman ﻿Andrew Wylie﻿ early in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' meeting with Kansas City.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW