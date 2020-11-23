Saints QB Drew Brees details ribs injury: 'My body completely locked up on me'

Drew Brees' abrupt exit from New Orleans' Week 10 contest forced the Saints to turn to Jameis Winston, and a week later, start ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ in an eventual win over Atlanta.

More than a week since suffering a painful ribs injury, Brees detailed the impact of the ailment during a sit-down interview with Cox Sports' Mike Nabors.

"My body completely locked up on me," Brees told Nabors. "I couldn't rotate, I couldn't throw. ... It was so upsetting, so depressing, I wanted to be there for my team. I also knew this was my body telling me I needed to heal."

Brees will get time to heal, having been placed on injured reserve at the end of last week. He'll have at least two more weeks to get right, with injured reserve requiring a minimum stay of three weeks before returning. Once that span reaches its conclusion, Brees will be eligible to rejoin the Saints, though he didn't lay out a tangible timeline for his return.

When he does take the field, he'll do so with determination.

"My mentality is to push it as much as I can," Brees said.

In the meantime, the Saints will likely continue with Hill as their quarterback. The former BYU signal-caller has built a reputation for himself as a Swiss Army knife and jack of all trades in his time with the Saints, and used such skills to complete 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards, while rushing 10 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-9 win over Atlanta.

Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Monday the team is "not going to make a big announcement" regarding Hill's status as the team's starter, per ESPN's Mike Triplett, but with Sunday proving Hill can be a viable option with some offensive adjustments, it's safe to believe he'll again get the start in Week 12 against Denver.

Meanwhile, Brees will continue to take daily life carefully at home while he heals with the hopes of returning in time for a playoff run.