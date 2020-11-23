Around the NFL

Saints QB Drew Brees details ribs injury: 'My body completely locked up on me'

Published: Nov 23, 2020 at 03:45 PM
Nick Shook

Drew Brees' abrupt exit from New Orleans' Week 10 contest forced the Saints to turn to Jameis Winston, and a week later, start ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ in an eventual win over Atlanta.

More than a week since suffering a painful ribs injury, Brees detailed the impact of the ailment during a sit-down interview with Cox Sports' Mike Nabors.

"My body completely locked up on me," Brees told Nabors. "I couldn't rotate, I couldn't throw. ... It was so upsetting, so depressing, I wanted to be there for my team. I also knew this was my body telling me I needed to heal."

Brees will get time to heal, having been placed on injured reserve at the end of last week. He'll have at least two more weeks to get right, with injured reserve requiring a minimum stay of three weeks before returning. Once that span reaches its conclusion, Brees will be eligible to rejoin the Saints, though he didn't lay out a tangible timeline for his return.

When he does take the field, he'll do so with determination.

"My mentality is to push it as much as I can," Brees said.

In the meantime, the Saints will likely continue with Hill as their quarterback. The former BYU signal-caller has built a reputation for himself as a Swiss Army knife and jack of all trades in his time with the Saints, and used such skills to complete 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards, while rushing 10 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-9 win over Atlanta.

Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Monday the team is "not going to make a big announcement" regarding Hill's status as the team's starter, per ESPN's Mike Triplett, but with Sunday proving Hill can be a viable option with some offensive adjustments, it's safe to believe he'll again get the start in Week 12 against Denver.

Meanwhile, Brees will continue to take daily life carefully at home while he heals with the hopes of returning in time for a playoff run.

"The kids can't jump on me like they usually do," Brees said. "... But I can still play Barbies and paint fingernails with my daughter."

Dolphins HC Brian Flores: 'We have a lot of confidence' in Tua Tagovailoa despite benching

Dolphins coach Brian Flores yanked ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ from Sunday's game against the Broncos in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Flores reiterated Monday that the benching isn't a signal of waning trust in the young QB.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers torn ACL, MCL in left knee

Joe Burrow﻿'s impressive rookie season is officially over. An MRI on Monday revealed a torn ACL and MCL in the Bengals QB's left knee, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Burrow will undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab for 2021.
Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins test positive for COVID-19; team closes facility

The Baltimore Ravens have closed their facility after multiple members of the club tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
Bengals fans donate more than $27K to Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund following QB's injury

After Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury, Cincy fans showed their support by donating to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. 
Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Myles Garrett will be out for the Browns' Week 12 game against the Jaguars. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
Packers support Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 'a lot of love' following game-turning fumble

Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling's fumble cost Green Bay the game in their loss to the Colts, but his quarterback and coach have his back.
What to watch for in Rams-Buccaneers on 'Monday Night Football'

Both the Rams and Bucs differ in several key ways from 2019, but one way they've remained the same is in the amount of disruptors that'll be looking to make a statement in prime time. Here are four storylines to watch for when the Rams and Bucs clash on MNF.
Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys 'right where we need to be' in NFC East

With the Cowboys and Washington earning Ws on Sunday and the Eagles losing, the entirety of the four-team NFC East has three wins apiece. "We never thought we were out of it," Ezekiel Elliott said of the division race.
Lamar Jackson on Ravens' loss to Titans: 'It looked like that team wanted it more than us'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said they took their foot off the pedal against the Titans and Tennessee wanted it more than them.
Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers not chasing 16-0: 'We're chasing Lombardis'

Pittsburgh moved to 10-0 with Sunday's 27-3 win over the hapless Jaguars. It's the first time in franchise history the club opened a season with 10 wins, and it is the only team to reach 10-0 in the last five years. 
Jets RB Frank Gore on possible 0-16 season: 'I can't go out like that'

Frank Gore knows the end of his 16-year NFL career is near. The thought of going out winless as a member of the Jets, however, is a nonstarter.
