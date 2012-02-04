Saints QB Brees wins Offensive Player of Year

"I obviously take a lot of pride in what I do on the football field, because that has the ability to influence a lot of people," Brees said. "That puts smiles on people's faces. That gives people a pep in their step on Monday morning when they go back to work. That does so much for the city. We have the greatest fans in the world. There's no doubt about that. I think each and every day I think about what can I do to make my team better, make my city better, that's my mentality."