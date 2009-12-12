Saints QB Brees chosen as King of Bacchus for 2010 parade

Brees -- already considered royalty by many in this football-crazed city -- has been named King of Bacchus.
Brees made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday. It was later confirmed by the Krewe Bacchus, known for its celebrity kings.
The Bacchus parade is set to roll Feb. 14, two days before Mardi Gras and one week after the Super Bowl. With the Saints 12-0 heading into Sunday's game with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans fans have high hopes their team will make it to the championship game.
