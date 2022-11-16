Saints QB Andy Dalton will start vs. Rams

Despite the Saints' recent struggles, head coach Dennis Allen is keeping the status quo in New Orleans.

Andy Dalton will remain the Saints' starting quarterback for Week 11, Allen announced Wednesday.

Allen elaborated by explaining former starter and current backup Jameis Winston (back) probably won't be fully healthy again in 2022, even though he can practice and serve as Dalton's understudy.

Dalton has struggled as the starter this season, winning just two of his seven games in which he entered as the first quarterback. In recent weeks, he's been even worse, throwing more interceptions (three) than touchdown passes (two) in New Orleans' last two games.

The Saints have suffered accordingly, mustering just 23 combined points in their last two losses after scoring 26, 34 and 24 in the three games prior.