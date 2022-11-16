Around the NFL

Saints QB Andy Dalton will start vs. Rams

Published: Nov 16, 2022 at 04:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Despite the Saints' recent struggles, head coach Dennis Allen is keeping the status quo in New Orleans.

Andy Dalton will remain the Saints' starting quarterback for Week 11, Allen announced Wednesday.

Allen elaborated by explaining former starter and current backup Jameis Winston (back) probably won't be fully healthy again in 2022, even though he can practice and serve as Dalton's understudy.

Dalton has struggled as the starter this season, winning just two of his seven games in which he entered as the first quarterback. In recent weeks, he's been even worse, throwing more interceptions (three) than touchdown passes (two) in New Orleans' last two games.

The Saints have suffered accordingly, mustering just 23 combined points in their last two losses after scoring 26, 34 and 24 in the three games prior.

With Allen keeping Dalton as the team's starter, expectations will remain low for the Saints. They have suffered several injuries on the defensive side of the ball and have been forced to play without Michael Thomas and Mark Ingram in recent weeks. There doesn't appear to be a reason to believe things will suddenly improve for the Saints, who are in a tough spot and are doing their best to fight through it with Dalton leading the way.

Related Content

news

Week 11 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Cardinals designate Hollywood Brown (foot) to return to practice; WR could be ready to play on 'MNF'

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't rule out the possibility of Brown being ready for Arizona's next game in five days.

news

Deshaun Watson returns to Browns practice for first time since 11-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy took effect on Aug. 30.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers WR Christian Watson ready to build on breakout performance: 'Keep on chopping'

It took until Week 10 for second-round rookie Christian Watson to have his breakout game, but it finally arrived. The Packers wideout torched the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for four catches, 107 yards and three touchdowns.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor lead Players of the Week

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor and Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson are among the Players of the Week.

news

Bruce Arians on Buccaneers' pre-Germany struggles: Tom Brady 'was playing bad'

In an interview with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, Bruce Arians defended offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who had been under heat for the club's struggles before Sunday's victory over Seattle in Germany.

news

Colts first-time play-caller Parks Frazier on smooth offense vs. Raiders: 'Everything just felt natural'

The Colts earned their first win under interim coach Jeff Saturday in Week 10. Saturday received a lot of credit for the victory under unusual circumstances, but new play-caller Parks Frazier deserves praise for how he handled the script.

news

What the doctor ordered? OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif working out for banged-up Jets

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is working out for the Jets on Wednesday and could sign to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) placed on injured reserve

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday due to a hip injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE