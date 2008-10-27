Saints put on a show for 'home' crowd at Wembley

There was another big difference from last year, when the crowd was nonpartisan; New Orleans was the home team according to the NFL schedule, and it definitely felt like the Saints were the home team, encouraged by the NFL's leaving Saints banners on every seat. Maybe some of the fans had been among the thousands who flocked to a "Taste of New Orleans" festival at London's O2 Arena earlier in the week. And 20,000 of them definitely were part of a pre-game Mardi Gras-themed tailgate party outside Wembley. The only cheerleaders on show were the Saintsations, and by the time Saints running back Deuce McAllister touched the ball for the first time, it was as if Wembley were the Superdome, and the deep-throated "Doooooce" cheer echoed across the stadium.