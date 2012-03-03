Saints put franchise tag on quarterback Brees

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Saints have placed the franchise tag on Drew Brees - giving them exclusive negotiating rights with the Pro Bowl quarterback for the next year.
In January, Brees said he would be "beyond stunned" if he and the Saints are unable to agree on a contract extension during this offseason.
In 2011, Brees set NFL records with 468 completions, 5,476 yards passing and a completion percentage of 71.2. His prolific passing numbers helped the Saints set a new NFL high for total offensive yards in a season with 7,474.