Saints put franchise tag on quarterback Brees

Published: Mar 03, 2012 at 09:57 AM

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Saints have placed the franchise tag on Drew Brees - giving them exclusive negotiating rights with the Pro Bowl quarterback for the next year.

Brees has been involved in lengthy contract talks with the Saints and, without the tag, could have negotiated with other teams as a free agent. Team spokesman Greg Bensel confirmed Saturday that the Saints were officially notifying the NFL of the designation.

In January, Brees said he would be "beyond stunned" if he and the Saints are unable to agree on a contract extension during this offseason.

In 2011, Brees set NFL records with 468 completions, 5,476 yards passing and a completion percentage of 71.2. His prolific passing numbers helped the Saints set a new NFL high for total offensive yards in a season with 7,474.

He has been with the Saints for six seasons, including a win in Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

