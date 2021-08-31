Around the NFL

Saints planning to use interim facility for first four weeks of season due to Hurricane Ida

Published: Aug 31, 2021 at 12:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast will displace the New Orleans Saints for weeks to come.

Coach Sean Payton said the club is planning to operate away from New Orleans for the first quarter of the 2021 season, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. That would mean off-site preparations for at least four games against the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and New York Giants, and a return, at the earliest, for a Week 5 road game against the Washington Football Team.

The Saints are likely to operate from the Dallas-Ft. Worth area in the interim, while practicing at either SMU or Texas Christian University, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has offered use of AT&T Stadium, where the Saints have been practicing and could possibly play early home games against the Packers on Sept. 12, and/or against the Giants on Oct. 3.

"We think that'd be something that's very realistic," coach Sean Payton said of the possibility of the Packers game being played at AT&T Stadium, per USA Today's Jori Epstein.

Slater later reported on NFL Now, however, that it is unlikely the Saints' regular-season opener can be held at AT&T Stadium due to a schedule conflict with a Los Bukis concert on Sept. 15. Slater added that due to the contract permitting multiple days of setup for the concert, a football game a few days before is difficult to imagine.

Nothing has officially been announced regarding the Saints' schedule, but the league said Tuesday that it is "monitoring developments and are in communication with the club," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Payton added that Saints owner Gayle Benson is currently picking up expenses for players and staff for hotels and meals, per Slater. Ida was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday, but its powerful surge on Sunday rendered New Orleans without power. The Saints' preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals was canceled as the storm approached.

Benson donated $1 million to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund on Monday. Arthur Blank, owner of the rival Atlanta Falcons, pledged $1 million on Tuesday through the Arthur Blank Family Foundation to the American Red Cross and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

You can donate toward Hurricane Ida relief at NewOrleansSaints.com/hurricaneida

Related Content

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (ACL) to start season on PUP list

The Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari on the PUP list into the season, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source.
news

Texans not expected to trade QB Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline

Barring a dramatic turn of event, the Texans plan to keep Deshaun Watson on their roster past Tuesday's 4 p.m. cutdown deadine.
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore (quad) to start season on PUP list, won't play until Week 7 

﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ (quad) is being kept on the PUP list to start the season, meaning he won't play until Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
news

New England Patriots release QB Cam Newton

The quarterback battle in New England ended abruptly Tuesday when the Patriots released veteran Cam Newton. The move means the starting job belongs to rookie first-round pick Mac Jones.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Cowboys waived QBs Garrett Gilbert and ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿. Plus, other news from a busy day around the NFL.
news

Washington releases RB Peyton Barber; Jaret Patterson to back up Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football team released RB Peyton Barber on Tuesday. The move leaves four running backs on the Washington roster -- ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿, ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿, Jonathan Williams and ﻿J.D. McKissic﻿. 
news

Dwayne Haskins expected to make Steelers' initial 53-man roster

Dwayne Haskins﻿ has earned a job out of training camp. The former first-rounder is expected to make the initial 53-man roster with the Steelers.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff: Every year teams surprise, so 'why not us?'

Lions ownership is aware that Detroit's roster won't be a quick fix. Just don't ask starting quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ about the low expectations in the Motor City.
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury empathetic on cutdown day: 'I was cut seven or eight times, and you remember that'

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said being empathetic to players who have battled for a roster spot only to come up short, and expressing appreciation for the work, can go a long way with those who just lost a job. 
news

Chandler Jones back at Cardinals practice, 'definitely has a chip on his shoulder' 

Defensive end Chandler Jones was back at practice Monday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said "there's no doubt" he has a chip on his shoulder as the pass rusher heads into a contract year. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Season predictions with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW