Saints place veteran TE Campbell on IR, waive McMahon

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints placed tight end Dan Campbell on injured reserve Monday, ending the 11-year veteran's season.
Campbell had played in only three games in the past two seasons because of various injuries and had missed the past week of practice because of a nagging right knee injury. Campbell had arthroscopic surgery about six weeks before training camp to repair a medial collateral ligament.
The Saints signed Campbell to a free-agent contract in February. Payton was familiar with the tight end, who he had coached when he was an offensive assistant with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
"He was just battling through that knee and we weren't really seeing the progress," Payton said. "I think he was a little frustrated, as well, but he's been a pretty special player in my mind and a guy that really brought some toughness."
This marks the third straight season Campbell has been placed on injured reserve and the fourth time since 2004. Playing for Detroit in 2008, he sustained a season-ending hamstring injury while making a catch in the regular-season opener. In 2007, he played in two games before an elbow injury finished his season. In 2004, he played in three games before having season-ending surgery on his right foot.
One of the open roster spots was filled by first-round draft choice Malcolm Jenkins, who agreed to terms on Sunday night, ending his 10-day holdout. The club filled the other spot by signing Bennett, a former Clemson standout who has had brief stints with several NFL clubs but has not played in a regular-season game.
