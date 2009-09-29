Saints place Pro Bowl left tackle Brown on IR

Published: Sep 29, 2009 at 11:58 AM

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have placed former Pro Bowl left tackle Jammal Brown on injured reserve because of his hip injury, ending his season.

Brown had been sidelined since early in the preseason, first by a sports hernia and later by a left hip injury that required surgery.

**Jammal Brown**, T
New Orleans Saints

Career Statistics
Years: 5

Games Started: 58

Pro Bowls: 2

The 6-foot-6, 313-pound lineman was a first-round draft choice in 2005 and was selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2006 and 2008 seasons.

The move opens the possibility that Jermon Bushrod and Zach Strief, both of whom have played in Brown's absence, will play key roles in protecting quarterback Drew Brees' blind side.

Also Tuesday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said the team re-signed Nick Leckey, who can play center or guard.

