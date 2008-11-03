Saints place DE Grant on IR, re-sign DT Thomas

Published: Nov 03, 2008 at 08:11 AM

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints placed starting defensive end Charles Grant on injured reserve and re-signed veteran defensive tackle Hollis Thomas on Monday.

Grant will miss the remainder of the season because of a triceps injury, general manager Mickey Loomis said.

Charles Grant, DE
New Orleans Saints

Age: 30

Height: 6-3 Weight: 285

College: Georgia

Experience: 7th season

"Charles has played a key role for our team since we drafted him six years ago," Loomis said. "This is obviously a loss for our defense, but injuries are a part of our league and it presents an opportunity for other players to step up and answer the call."

The injury is the latest setback in a turbulent year for the 30-year-old Grant, who was charged in connection with a bar fight in Georgia last winter, and more recently has been under investigation by the NFL for allegedly using a banned diuretic.

Despite the off-field distractions, Grant was tied for the team lead in sacks with three through the Saints' first eight games and was fifth on the team in tackles with 33.

Last February, Grant was stabbed in the neck and was among several people charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman following a fight at a nightclub in southwest Georgia. Grant's attorney has said the NFL player didn't have a gun and never should have been charged in the woman's death.

Grant pleaded not guilty and was permitted to continue playing while the case is pending.

More recently, he was among several Saints, including fellow starting defensive end Will Smith and running back Deuce McAllister, who tested positive for a diuretic that the NFL considers a possible masking agent for steroids. The three players could be subject to four-game suspensions as first-time violators of the league's drug policy.

Moving Grant to injured reserve opened a spot on the roster for Thomas, who started 26 games for New Orleans during the previous two seasons. Thomas tore his right triceps in preseason and was released after reaching an injury settlement with the Saints, making him a free agent.

He has spent the past two months rehabilitating that injury, which required surgery.

In two seasons in New Orleans, the 6-foot, 335-pound Thomas had 107 tackles with 6.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow to fully participate in joint practice with Rams, happy to have Jessie Bates back

Joe Burrow told reporters Wednesday that he will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which will be shared with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 3: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams

Can Ravens TE Isaiah Likely provide an encore to last week's stunning display? Will Titans QB Malik Willis even out his roller-coaster play? Is Eagles LB Nakobe Dean about to lock up a starting spot? Eric Edholm spotlights one thing to watch on each of the 32 teams in Week 3 of the preseason.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith to start preseason finale vs. Cowboys

Has Geno Smith won the Seahawks' starting quarterback job? It might not be official, but it now feels as close to that as possible.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24

Veteran linebacker Trey Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE