Saints' Payton to discuss interim coach role with Parcells

Published: Mar 26, 2012 at 06:27 AM

Saints coach Sean Payton and his former boss, Bill Parcells, plan to meet in Florida this week to discuss the possibility of Parcells becoming New Orleans' interim coach for the 2012 season, Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Monday.

Parcells told The Associated Press that the Saints haven't contacted him about possibly coaching the team, but he said Payton has spoken to him about how to handle the upcoming season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Payton without pay for the season because of his role in the Saints' "bounty" scandal.

Breer: Anything's possible

Albert Breer lists

10 things to watch for

this week at the

NFL Annual Meeting in

Palm Beach, Fla. More...

A source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that Parcells is under consideration but noted the team is mulling several scenarios and hiring Parcells isn't likely at this point.

When asked by Newsday about his interest in the Saints' job, Parcells replied, "Everything is hypothetical at this point."

Payton is expected to be at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach on Tuesday, though the team said it's undetermined at this point if he will speak to the media, La Canfora reported.

"Sean fully supports the league's player safety goals," Payton's agent, Donald Yee, told The AP. "Given this, he probably won't address the entire league (when he arrives at the meeting)."

Parcells worked with Payton from 2003 through 2005 with the Dallas Cowboys, when Payton served as the team's offensive coordinator.

Parcells is a finalist for the Hall of Fame's 2012 class. Hall of Fame vice president of communications Joe Horrigan confirmed to NFL.com that if Parcells returns to coaching in any capacity, he would have to wait another five years to be considered for Hall of Fame induction.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo also have been mentioned as candidates to replace Payton this season. Spagnuolo has head-coaching experience, having led the St. Louis Rams for the last three seasons before joining the Saints.

Assistant head coach Joe Vitt temporarily replaced Payton last season when the Saints coach was injured, but Vitt was suspended six games for his involvement with the "bounty" program.

Sources told La Canfora that Payton also is mulling a possible appeal of his suspension, but a decision on that matter hasn't been made. Payton has until April 2 to file an appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Jets HC Saleh says QB Zach Wilson is making progress physically, mentally: 'He looks beefy, in a good way'

Following a draft that featured three first-round picks, excitement for the New York Jets' 2022 season is brimming in early May. Jets head coach Robert Saleh furthered the offseason frenzy with an update on Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp this weekend.

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate moms all over the world.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW