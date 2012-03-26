Saints' Payton to discuss interim coach role with Parcells

Saints coach Sean Payton and his former boss, Bill Parcells, plan to meet in Florida this week to discuss the possibility of Parcells becoming New Orleans' interim coach for the 2012 season, Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported Monday.
Parcells told The Associated Press that the Saints haven't contacted him about possibly coaching the team, but he said Payton has spoken to him about how to handle the upcoming season.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Payton without pay for the season because of his role in the Saints' "bounty" scandal.
A source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that Parcells is under consideration but noted the team is mulling several scenarios and hiring Parcells isn't likely at this point.
When asked by Newsday about his interest in the Saints' job, Parcells replied, "Everything is hypothetical at this point."
Payton is expected to be at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach on Tuesday, though the team said it's undetermined at this point if he will speak to the media, La Canfora reported.
"Sean fully supports the league's player safety goals," Payton's agent, Donald Yee, told The AP. "Given this, he probably won't address the entire league (when he arrives at the meeting)."
Parcells worked with Payton from 2003 through 2005 with the Dallas Cowboys, when Payton served as the team's offensive coordinator.
Parcells is a finalist for the Hall of Fame's 2012 class. Hall of Fame vice president of communications Joe Horrigan confirmed to NFL.com that if Parcells returns to coaching in any capacity, he would have to wait another five years to be considered for Hall of Fame induction.
Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo also have been mentioned as candidates to replace Payton this season. Spagnuolo has head-coaching experience, having led the St. Louis Rams for the last three seasons before joining the Saints.
Sources told La Canfora that Payton also is mulling a possible appeal of his suspension, but a decision on that matter hasn't been made. Payton has until April 2 to file an appeal.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.