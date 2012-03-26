Saints' Payton, Loomis expected to attend NFL meeting

Published: Mar 26, 2012 at 12:58 AM

The Saints said Monday that head coach Sean Payton is on his way to the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., according to NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. General manager Mickey Loomis also is in town, and Payton might address the media on Tuesday, according to the team.

Casserly: Saints' game plan

With the Saints reeling from harsh penalties, Charley Casserly gives a step-by-step guide for the road to recovery. More ...

Payton's one-year suspension for his role in the Saints' "bounty" scandal begins on April 1. Loomis will be suspended for the team's first eight regular-season games in 2012.

The coach will likely address the issue with the media at some point before the annual event wraps up on Wednesday.

Payton issued an apology on Friday, saying he took "full responsibility" for the bounty program the Saints used from the 2009-11 seasons.

Potential changes that the league's 32 owners are scheduled to vote on this week could affect overtime, instant replay, the injured reserve list and the trading deadline.

