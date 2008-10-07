Saints' Payton determined to enforce discipline

In a 34-32 loss at Denver, the Saints came away with nothing after having a second-and-goal from the 1 in the first half, yet still were in position to run down the clock and set up a winning field goal at the end. But with about 2 minutes left, New Orleans could not convert on third-and-1 and ended up having to kick earlier, and from farther away, than they hoped. Martin Gramatica's 43-yard kick missed.