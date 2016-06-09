Saints pass rusher Hau'oli Kikaha suffers torn ACL

The New Orleans Saints have received bad news in their bid to escape the cellar as the NFL's worst defense.
Second-year pass rusher Hau'oli Kikaha has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via source who has spoken to the player. The No. 44 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft will miss the entire 2016 season, per Rapoport.
FOX Sports' Mike Garafolo first reported the injury.
Kikaha had recently been converted from outside linebacker to his more natural defensive end position. This is not his first experience with knee reconstruction. He tore his left ACL twice in college.
The former Washington star finished an uneven rookie season with four sacks, four forced fumbles and 31 tackles. He was one of the few young building blocks on Dennis Allen's undermanned defense.
Here is a list of other injuries we're tracking Thursday:
- Patriots tight end Michael Williamstore his left ACL at practice and likely will be placed on injured reserve, according to the Boston Globe.
- Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee said he should be back for the start of training camp. "I'd be shocked if I wasn't out there. I think I'm right on pace to be out there," he told reporters, per The Dallas Morning News. Lee underwent minor knee surgery in April.