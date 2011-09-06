Saints, Packers set to kick off season in style

Why to watch

The top two teams on my power rankings meet in the opening game of the season. I'm incredibly high on both clubs. The additions of Aubrayo Franklin and Shaun Rogers should beef up the Saints' run D. The Packers are getting a ton of talent back from IR and reloading with what could be another stellar draft class. Brees and Rodgers are the latest additions to the QBs With a Ring Club (Rodgers has the belt to match, by the way). Prolific offenses. Should be a highly entertaining contest and the entire country will be watching. For what it's worth, President Obama's speech is going to serve as an appetizer to this football feast.