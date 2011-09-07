Saints, Packers pass first, but don't overlook running game

"We'll have to see," Fontenot said. "It's still kind of a work in progress, but both of those guys have similar abilities in terms of what they can do with the football once they get their hands on it. They're both physical runners, they both do very good things in the two-back offense. That being said, we've kind of converted to a little bit more of a one-back offense just because we have one fullback on our roster. Those guys, I think they, I'm going to try to get them as equal a number of carries as possible. Running back by committee? I don't know exactly what that means. But they're both going to get shots."