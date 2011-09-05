Saints, Pack in no mood to party ahead of Thursday opener

"So many of the questions going into last season were: What have you done about the Super Bowl hangover? How do you defend against that and how do you prepare for a season after being the champs?" he said. "That's a fun thing to be called defending champs, but everybody also tries to make it a stressful thing. In the end, I felt like we handled that situation very well, even though we started off with a 4-3 record, which was not optimal for us, but I felt like we finished playing some of our best football at the end of the season.