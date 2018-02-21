Around the NFL

Saints owner Benson hospitalized, resting comfortably

Published: Feb 21, 2018 at 04:41 AM

New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson was recently admitted to the hospital to be treated for flu-like symptoms, the team announced in a statement Wednesday.

Benson, 90, is resting comfortably after being admitted to the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, the team said. Benson's wife, Gayle, thanked well-wishers sincerely for their thoughts and prayers.

On Sunday, the Saints provided another update on Benson's status: "Mr. Benson remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner Medical Center and continues to get exemplary care for the flu. He is stable and Mrs. Benson thanks everyone for their kind support, prayers and well-wishes."

Benson, who purchased the Saints in 1985, was hospitalized for precautionary reasons in October after the team reported he was feeling "a little tired and worn out" following the Saints' victory over the Chicago Bears. He was released a few days later.

