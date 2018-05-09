Around the NFL

Saints not planning to sign RB to replace Mark Ingram

Published: May 09, 2018 at 06:49 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints have a hole at the running back position with Mark Ingram facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

There are notable free agents available on the open market, including DeMarco Murray and Adrian Peterson, but drastic moves in New Orleans are unlikely.

The Saints don't have plans to sign a veteran running back to replace Ingram, a team official told NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

Wyche adds the official said that along with second-year pro Alvin Kamara, the Saints have other running backs on the roster the team desires to evaluate. The group includes Daniel Lasco, Jonathan Williams, Trey Edmunds and rookie Boston Scott, whom the Saints selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The electrifying Kamara totaled 1,554 yards (728 rushing) and 13 touchdowns in 2017 en route to being named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Kamara combined with Ingram, who totaled 1,540 yards (1,124) and 12 touchdowns to become the first teammate running back duo in NFL history to each record 1,500-plus scrimmage yards in a single season.

Anchored by Ingram and Kamara, the Saints' ground attack finished the 2017 season ranked fifth in the league, averaging 129.4 yards per game.

In the meantime, Ingram will weigh options once the arbitrator's written opinion on the appeal is released, which is scheduled on or about Wednesday, May 16.

As it stands, the Saints will be without Ingram for games against the Buccaneers, Browns, Falcons and Giants to start the 2018 regular season. Ingram, however, is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

