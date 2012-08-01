Saints not backing down in war of words with 49ers

The NFL's newest rivalry is heating up big-time, as New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle fired back at San Francisco 49ers safety Donte Whitner on Tuesday over Whitner's comments about the Saints' 'bounty' scandal.

Here's what else is on tap Wednesday:

NFL Network has wall-to-wall coverage of all the latest news from training camp. Tune in to "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET, followed by "Inside Training Camp Live" at 10 a.m. ET and "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET. And check out NFL.com's Training Camp 2012 home page for up-to-the-minute storylines.

Which NFL stars could be crossover hits in the Olympics? NFL.com's series continues with a look at the league's potential best in boxing and beach volleyball. And Bucky Brooks takes a look at the NFL's best pure athletes.

NFL.com's newest contributor, Adam Schein, debuts with a debunking of five preseason myths about the 2012 NFL season.

Gil Brandt says the Hall of Fame class of 2012 is among the most talented, if least famous group to be inducted.

NFL.com's Training Camp Postcards series rolls on with Albert Breer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ian Rapoport with the Dallas Cowboys, Bucky Brooks with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jeff Darlington giving updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Game Rewind just became even better for fans with the inclusion of the telestrator feature.

Get a head start on the NFL season: Buy preseason and regular season game tickets for all 32 teams from the official source.

Happy birthday to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace, who turns 26 on Wednesday, and to Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey, who turns 27.

