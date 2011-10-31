Saints' Nicks gets into heated confrontation with assistant coach

Published: Oct 31, 2011 at 03:38 AM

Few things -- if any at all -- went right for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

One week after pasting the Indianapolis Colts by an eye-opening margin, the Saints faced another winless team in the St. Louis Rams in Week 8. Another easy win for Drew Brees & Co., right? Wrong.

The Rams scored the upset of the year with a 31-21 win that left a shell-shocked Saints squad imploding on the sidelines. The frustration boiled over at least once when guard Carl Nicks got into a heated verbal confrontation with offensive line/running game coach Aaron Kromer.

Nicks did his best to downplay the incident after the game.

"Man, I don't even remember what happened to be honest," Nicks told the Times-Picayune. "It was in the heat of the moment, I just lost my temper. I don't even remember what it was all about. It's just frustration about losing and that's about it.

"Emotions got the best of me," Nicks added. "I apologize for making myself look dumb. I'll never do something like that again."

Brees bristled when asked if the yelling match between Nicks and Kromer could be an omen for future division.

"We've got a good team," Brees said. "We've got guys who are passionate about the game, emotional, want to win. There are obviously fiery moments all the time. I'm not worried about anybody turning on anybody. That's not our team; that's not the kind of guys we have or the kind of coaches."

