Saints, NFL Foundation pledge $500K to Hurricane Laura relief

Published: Sep 02, 2020 at 04:26 PM
In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura hitting Louisiana, the New Orleans Saints, the NFL Foundation and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans pledged a $500,000 donation to provide relief to victims of the most powerful storm to hit the state in more than century.

The donation was announced Wednesday in a joint press release.

"Since Hurricane Laura approached Southwest Louisiana, we have been very concerned about the safety and well-being of our neighbors to the west of us," Saints owner Gayle Benson stated in the release. "While our thoughts and prayers are with those who are affected by this natural disaster, we also thank our first responders and volunteers for their tireless work, in helping the community begin the process of rebuilding and recovery. This campaign is a great opportunity for our fans to join our club in supporting three deserving non-profits that will play an integral role in the recovery of the area."

The Saints and Pelicans are working with the American Red Cross of Louisiana, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and Feeding Louisiana, per the release. The aforementioned non-profits will also receive donations from a Saints virtual 50/50 raffle during the team's season-opening contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to the release, more details will follow in regard to a fundraiser being launched in the coming days in which fans can contribute by virtually participating with Saints players during their game against the Packers on Sept. 27.

