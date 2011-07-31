Saints nab DE McBride as insurance for Smith suspension

Published: Jul 31, 2011 at 04:44 PM

METAIRIE, La. -- Free agent defensive end Turk McBride has agreed to contract terms with the New Orleans Saints, adding depth at a position where the Saints may need it in the beginning of the season.

Saints spokesman Greg Bensel confirmed the addition of the 6-foot-2, 278-pound McBride, a five-year veteran who has started 12 games during the past two seasons for the Detroit Lions.

The Saints are expecting starting defensive end Will Smith to be suspended for the first four games of the season, stemming from his use of StarCaps weight-loss pills that resulted in Smith and other players testing positive in 2008 for a substance banned by the NFL because it masks steroid use.

The Saints also drafted defensive end Cam Jordan with their top draft choice last spring, but he is untested and still unsigned.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saints confirmed they had also agreed to terms with cornerback Fabian Washington, who started eight games for Baltimore last season and is entering his seventh season in the NFL.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith: 'We'll see' if Julio Jones attends minicamp

Tuesday wasn't really a deadline for the Falcons to trade ﻿Julio Jones﻿. It was more so the door opening wide. While a deal isn't considered imminent, as Ian Rapoport reported, there might be a forthcoming resolution in regard to Jones' overall tenuous status with Atlanta.
news

Myles Garrett giving 'Jordan retirement' to basketball, feels healthy after COVID-19 battle

Browns DE Myles Garrett's career on the basketball court is through -- for now. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is "done" playing hoops, but the All-Pro edge rusher isn't so sure about that.
news

Bengals sign first-round WR Ja'Marr Chase to rookie deal

The Bengals' dream pairing of former LSU standouts is officially under contract. Cincinnati signed first-round selection ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿, along with Texas DE ﻿Joseph Ossai﻿.
news

Cowboys not interested in trading LB Leighton Vander Esch

Rumors about the Cowboys moving on from Leighton Vander Esch via trade or release have swirled since the draft. That's all they are: talk.

Jane Slater reports that while other teams are interested in the LB, the Cowboys are not interested in a trade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW