Saints must tackle backfield, defense to return to Super Bowl

These injuries didn't just hurt the run game, they greatly impacted pass protection, with exhibit A being Saturday's playoff loss. As much as fans want to think a great quarterback like Drew Brees can do it alone, he can't. With all the injuries, New Orleans ended up using five backs regularly: Thomas, Bush, Ivory, Jones and Ladell Betts. Playing musical chairs with your backs in pass protection often leads to playing musical chairs at quarterback. The last thing the Saints need is for Brees to get hurt because some free-agent-off-the-street back doesn't know who to pick up on third down.