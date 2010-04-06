Saints might take a chance on Tebow late in the first round

I predicted Senior Bowl week that someone will fall in love with him and find a way to draft him in the first round, and it's time for me to stand by that statement. And the roar of shock, awe, approval, disapproval will be long and sustained as the first round concludes with his name called. Sean Payton would love to "mad scientist" this prospect that has invited so many differing opinions. I say he's an NFL QB, especially under the tutelage of the team that possesses the Lombardi Trophy. (Previous pick:Everson Griffen)