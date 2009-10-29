Saints might have provided blueprint to taming the Wildcat

» For all of the hand-wringing about whether or not Jake Delhomme would remain the starter in Carolina, the idea of him going anywhere anytime soon makes no sense. The way Delhomme's contract extension is structured, he is going to make $12.675 million from the Panthers in 2010, whether he stays or goes. That's a huge chunk of change for any team to swallow, much less a smaller-market club like the Panthers. Delhomme has always been streaky, and yes, this rut has been about as prolonged as it gets, but ultimately they aren't out of it yet, and coach John Fox believes Delhomme's experience and savvy give the club its best shot against the Cardinals this week over backup Matt Moore. Don't underestimate the impact that losing quarterback coach Mike McCoy has had on Delhomme, either. Should he have another clunker, though, Fox could well sit him for a week or two to collect his thoughts and take a breather while Moore gets a shot.