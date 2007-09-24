Saints' McAllister hurt in Monday night game

Published: Sep 24, 2007 at 06:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans running back Deuce McAllister headed to the locker room with a left knee injury during the first half of the Titans-Saints game Monday night.

McAllister limped off after catching a 1-yard pass and going down awkwardly with about eight minutes left in the half. He was checked out on the sideline, then headed off for further treatment.

In his postgame press conference, Saints coach Sean Payton said he would elaborate further on McAllister's injury Tuesday.

McAllister suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the 2005 season, limiting him to just five games that year.

He came back strong last season however, missing only one game and rushing for 1,057 yards. It was the fourth 1,000-yard sesaon of his career.

