Saints' Marcus Williams spurred by Minnesota Miracle

Published: Mar 08, 2018 at 01:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL offseason is no stranger to workout videos. Most social media posts, however, come from players returning from injury, often season-ending injuries.

In Marcus Williams' case, the New Orleans Saints safety is rehabbing from a much different crushing blow.

Williams' stellar rookie season ended after he mistimed Stefon Diggs' jump during the waning moments of the NFC Divisional round. Williams whiffed on Diggs, allowing the Vikings receiver to scamper to the end zone to complete the Minnesota Miracle.

On Wednesday, Williams posted his rehab video, noting he's working to turn his "nightmare into my motivation." The video begins with the Diggs play, followed by Williams working out with Al Pacino's "Inch By Inch" speech from Any Given Sunday rolling in the background:

Let's get pumped!!!!

