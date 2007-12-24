Saints lose McKenzie, hoping to have Colston, Bush against Bears

They lost power running back Deuce McAllister to a season-ending injury in Week 3, then discovered Bush's injury on Dec. 6. Aaron Stecker, who went from third-string running back to starter, sprained a toe during the first half of the Philadelphia game, but came back in the second half. He's expected to be limited in practice this week, and with Branch going down, Payton said the Saints may need to sign another reserve running back for the Chicago game.