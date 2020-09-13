Saints LB Demario Davis signs three-year, $27M extension before Week 1 win

Demario Davis won twice this weekend.

A day before helping the Saints beat the Buccaneers, the All-Pro linebacker signed a three-year extension worth $27 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The new deal includes $18.35 million guaranteed and keeps him on New Orleans' books through the 2023 season.

Fox's Erin Andrews first reported the pact.

The ninth-year veteran is coming off another stellar season for the Saints, who acquired him two years ago in free agency. Davis has posted three consecutive 100-tackle campaigns with double-digit tackles for loss. In 2019, he added 12 pass deflections as New Orleans again ranked among the league's 10-best defenses by DVOA.

The 31-year-old Davis posted six tackles, including a takedown of Tom Brady, in the Saints' Week 1 victory against the Bucs.