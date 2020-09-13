Saints LB Demario Davis signs three-year, $27M extension before Week 1 win

Demario Davis won twice this weekend.
A day before helping the Saints beat the Buccaneers, the All-Pro linebacker signed a three-year extension worth $27 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The new deal includes $18.35 million guaranteed and keeps him on New Orleans' books through the 2023 season.
Fox's Erin Andrews first reported the pact.
The ninth-year veteran is coming off another stellar season for the Saints, who acquired him two years ago in free agency. Davis has posted three consecutive 100-tackle campaigns with double-digit tackles for loss. In 2019, he added 12 pass deflections as New Orleans again ranked among the league's 10-best defenses by DVOA.
The 31-year-old Davis posted six tackles, including a takedown of Tom Brady, in the Saints' Week 1 victory against the Bucs.
"He's one of our leaders," Saints coach Sean Payton said of Davis afterward. "... And hes found his niche here too. I'm proud of the role hes taken, not only as a linebacker but as a leader on this team. It's one of those things that I feel like as a head coach you can never take for granted."