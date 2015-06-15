Saints' Junior Galette won't need pectoral surgery

Saints pass-rusher Junior Galette suffered a pectoral injury while lifting weights earlier this month, and the fear early in the process was that the injury was significant.
The outside linebacker and team can both now let out a sigh of relief.
New Orleans' top defensive player last season learned he won't need surgery after meeting with Dr. James Andrews, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.
Galette, 27, will heal with just rest and rehab, and may actually be ready for the season opener while almost certainly starting camp on the PUP list, Rapoport reported. One source told Rapoport "(Galette's) going to be fine."
Galette signed a four-year, $41.5 million contract extension last offseason and was a formidable force in Rob Ryan's defensive outfit, leading the team with 10 sacks.
Considering pectoral surgery usually sidelines a player five-to-six months, Galette and the Saints survived a scare, and they can now focus again on bouncing back from a disappointing 2014 campaign.
