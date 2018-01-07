Around the NFL

Saints' Jordan mocks 'Speedbump McGee' Matt Kalil

Published: Jan 07, 2018 at 03:36 PM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Cameron Jordan sealed New Orleans' nail-biting wild-card win Sunday with a trio of hits on Cam Newton in four plays as the Carolina Panthers quarterback was attempting a game-winning touchdown drive.

Following the victory, Jordan was seen shouting at members of Carolina's offensive line. When asked about his barbs, the Saints defensive end called out Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil, his main competition for much of the night.

"I was actually talking more to the other Kalil brother," Jordan told reporters, per The Times-Picayune. "I don't know his first name, Speedbump. Let's call him Speedbump McGee. That guy."

Jordan also took the time to thank Newton for being so ... sackable during New Orleans' three-game sweep of the Panthers this season.

"You beat the Carolina Panthers three times in a year, I'm gonna have to send this guy a wine bottle," Jordan said of Cam to reporters. "I appreciate him for being that good ol' quarterback. I'm gonna send him a nice little bottle of Jordan wine. No, it's not mine, but I have been drinking it for years. So, I'm going to send him some sauce."

Jordan made good on his promise Monday:

Named a first-team All-Pro earlier this week, Jordan finished Sunday's win with three tackles, two passes defensed, one tackle for loss and a sack. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate had many of his best moments Sunday lining up against Kalil, the brother of longtime Panthers center Ryan Kalil. Matt joined Carolina on a massive five-year, $55 million deal this offseason after five shaky seasons in Minnesota.

Jordan made it clear how he thought the Kalil family reunion was panning out after one season.

"Carolina picked him, so the brothers could reunite," Jordan said. "I think Ryan Kalil is a hell of a player, and Matt Kalil, speedbump."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) activated off IR, set for return in AFC Championship Game

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) was activated off injured reserve and is set to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2024 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2024 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on brother Jim joining Chargers: 'We play them next year'

Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL and that means we will be getting another Harbaugh Bowl when the Chargers play John Harbaugh's Ravens during the 2024 season.
news

Niners DC Steve Wilks on Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 'I don't know if you can contain him'

One of the keys for the San Francisco 49ers defense on Sunday will be slowing down dynamic Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey dismisses Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'They're still the team to beat'

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive struggles have been well-documented this season, particularly when it comes to pass-catching issues. But ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said those issues matter not -- the reigning Super Bowl Champs remain the team to beat.
news

No indication Bill Belichick is in running for two remaining head coaching openings 

Bill Belichick's 2024 head coaching prospects might well have concluded on Thursday afternoon with news of Raheem Morris' expected hiring as the next Atlanta Falcons head coach. There is no indication Belichick is in the running for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders openings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Falcons hire Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as new head coach

Raheem Morris, the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator over the past three seasons, has been hired as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
news

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan 'can't wait to work with' quarterback Will Levis

Tennessee's goal is clear: Pair quarterback Will Levis with a coach who can lead him to success. Brian Callahan arrives as the man with proof he's capable of doing just that.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) to be limited in Thursday's practice

San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, is expected to be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.
news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke addresses offseason plans for QB Trevor Lawrence, WR Calvin Ridley, LB Josh Allen

After a disappointing 2023 season, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke says the team wants to keep quarterback Trevor Lawrence and linebacker Josh Allen for the foreseeable future.
news

Panthers hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as next head coach

The Carolina Panthers have hired Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach.
news

NFL Honors: Finalists announced for MVP, other awards from 2023 season

Finalists for eight of the Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards, including the five players in contention for MVP, were revealed on Thursday.