Around the NFL

Saints' Jairus Byrd leads list of top 10 free-agent flops

Published: Nov 05, 2014 at 06:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Every week, Chris Wesseling will roll out the power rankings for one specific NFL position or attribute.

So far, we have covered running backs, safeties, red-zone threats, throwing arms, quarter-pole surprises, quarter-pole disappointments, franchise cornerstones and players deserving of Pro Bowl consideration.

Since we covered the best free-agent pickups last week, we are turning our attention to the top free-agent failures this week:

1. Jairus Byrd, New Orleans Saints safety: Of all players who changed teams this offseason, Byrd earned the most guaranteed money. A major red flag emerged shortly thereafter when Byrd underwent back surgery in May. He was limited in training camp and exposed as a liability during the Saints' disappointing September. After missing tackles and surrendering big plays, the three-time Pro Bowl selection managed just four games before a torn lateral meniscus ligament ended his season.

2. Dimitri Patterson, New York Jets cornerback: General manager John Idzik shot down Rex Ryan's wishes for Darrelle Revis, Vontae Davis and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, settling instead for journeyman Patterson as the top veteran in a cornerback-reliant scheme. Patterson went AWOL for a preseason game, was suspended by the team and subsequently released before ever seeing regular-season action. The Jets' patchwork secondary featured undrafted former North Dakota State star Marcus Williams as the No. 1 cornerback in his first career start last week.

3. LaMarr Woodley, Oakland Raiders defensive end: When Woodley signed a $12 million contract in Oakland, then-coach Dennis Allen suggested the Steelers had been using him out of position as an outside linebacker for the better part of a decade. Woodley managed three tackles in five games with the Raiders before landing on injured reserve with a torn biceps. Reggie McKenzie's plan to rebuild a depleted roster with paycheck veterans was a head-scratcher from the get-go.

4. Champ Bailey, New Orleans Saints cornerback: The Saints had financial incentive to keep Bailey on the roster after handing him $500,000 guaranteed in April. Instead, they released him before the season once it became obvious that last year's nagging foot injury wasn't going away. Perhaps a more rigorous medical screening is needed in New Orleans.

5. Anthony Collins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle: Pass protection has been a season-long problem for a team that went window shopping for Collins, Logan Mankins and Evan Dietrich-Smith on a refurbished offensive line. Collins has been disappointing enough that there's talk of moving him inside to guard. Check the honorable mention list below. The Bucs dug deep in their pockets for a slew of veterans and came up with a handful of lint.

6. Hakeem Nicks, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver: Nicks wisely chose the Colts on a one-year, make-good deal to rehab his market value. Unfortunately, a multitude of early-career leg injuries have robbed him of the ability to separate from defensive backs. Standing in the way of a better player in rookie Donte Moncrief, Nicks is no better than the seventh or eighth option in Andrew Luck's top-ranked aerial attack.

7. Chris Johnson, New York Jets running back: For a few brief flashes in last week's game, Johnson and Michael Vick finally met Dan Hanzus' offseason hopes. It's more telling, though, that Johnson has spent the majority of the past month on the bench of a 1-8 team after being outplayed by Chris Ivory. Looking down the barrel of age 30, Johnson's starting days are over.

8. Toby Gerhart, Jacksonville Jaguars running back: The Jaguars spent the offseason hyping Gerhart as a workhorse back who would be the focal point of their offense. After attributing his disappointing September to run-blocking woes, it quickly became obvious that he was the problem when Denard Robinson rushed for 329 yards in a three-game span.

9. Maurice Jones-Drew, Oakland Raiders running back: The Raiders are on pace for the worst rushing attack since 1946. From here on out, any Jones-Drew carry is a wasted carry. The end is nigh for one of the NFL's most fun players to watch from 2006 through 2011.

10. Donald Butler, San Diego Chargers linebacker: The Bolts shelled out $28 million in guarantees to re-sign Butler as a nucleus player in their front seven. Through nine weeks, they rank 31st in Football Outsiders' defensive metrics, with Butler missing too many tackles and struggling in coverage.

Honorable mention:Josh McCown, Alterraun Verner, Michael Johnson, Evan Dietrich-Smith, Ben Tate, Michael Oher, Dennis Pitta, Geoff Schwartz

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 9. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers; Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for Saturday's Week 16 doubleheader: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers; Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence clears concussion protocol, will travel with team to Tampa Bay

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been cleared from concussion protocol and will travel with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, clearing the way for him to start Sunday's crucial Week 16 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) set for return as starter vs. Titans

Seahawks QB Geno Smith has no injury designation on the team's official injury report and is in line to start Sunday against the host Tennessee Titans.
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) ruled out for Sunday vs. Browns

The Houston Texans' standout rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will miss Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Cleveland Browns. Veteran Case Keenum is expected to get the start once more as Stroud misses his second consecutive game due to a concussion.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) not listed on injury report, expected to return Sunday vs. Falcons

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was not listed on the team's Friday injury report, clearing the way for him to take the field for a Christmas Eve date with the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Cowboys

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill (ankle), who missed last week's game, is on the brink of a return this Sunday vs. the Cowboys after being listed as questionable. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion) questionable to play vs. Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion) is officially questionable to play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

NFL fines Falcons, HC Arthur Smith for violating league's injury report policy in Week 7

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith for violating the NFL's injury report policy ahead of Week 7's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets QB Trevor Siemian to start vs. Commanders with Zach Wilson (concussion) ruled out

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Trevor Siemian will start Sunday against the Washington Commanders with Zach Wilson ruled out due to a concussion.
news

Saquon Barkley on Giants' struggles vs. Eagles: 'I don't think that sits well in anybody's stomach'

New York Giants Giants RB Saquon Barkley is looking to end a 10-game road losing streak to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day.