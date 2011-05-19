Saints invite fans to 'Be a Pro Football Player for a Day'

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees and Jonathan Vilma have organized a charity raffle that will result in four winners having a chance to work out with the Saints.

The winners will be invited to breakfast with Brees and other Saints, then take part in player-organized offseason workouts May 25 at Tulane University.

Because players are locked out, they have been unable to attend usual offseason training sessions at team headquarters with their coaches. So Brees and a few dozen teammates have banded together to hold similar workouts at Tulane.

The "Be a Professional Football Player for a Day" raffle will benefit Louisiana charities, and the deadline to enter is Friday at 1 p.m.

